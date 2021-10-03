5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $399,900

Picture Perfect on Culdesac Lot in Northern Albemarle this five bedrooms three-bath home. With lower level finished for au pair or in-law suite complete with kitchen and fully renovated bathrooms is excellent for extended family. House features two fireplaces, an updated eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops and new appliances, a separate dining room, hardwood floors, new HVAC, and efficiency windows about 1.5 years old. House interior and exterior have been recently painted, and new plantation shutters have been placed on windows. The driveway has just been replaced. Beautiful large Level Backyard with lots of play area and mature Dogwood tree and several Crepe Myrtles. Don’t Miss out on this property!! Unpack and Move-In!!