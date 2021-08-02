5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $395,000

Totally Renovated home in the City! Amazing location on quiet residential road. Walk to Stonefield's restaurants and shops. Beautiful, brick, 5 BR, 2.5 bath home. Private, garden-like backyard lush with azaleas, dogwoods and japanese maple. Dine al fresco or entertain on the back patio with privacy. Large open space in basement that could be used a rec room, large den or playroom. Brand new roof, HVAC, flooring, interior & exterior paint, vanities, toilets, fixtures and professional landscaping! Home is a must see! Owner/ Agent