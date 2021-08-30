5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $375,000

First time on the market and one of the largest patio homes in the Four Seasons neighborhood. Located on a spacious corner lot, this home boasts 5 large bedrooms, three baths plus a three car garage. Working fireplaces in the family room and in the primary bedroom. Perfect renovation project as much in the house is original. All major systems have been maintained. Gas furnace and water heater, central air conditioning. Fully fenced backyard with an oversized patio perfect for your next cook out. Affordable HOA offers twice weekly trash service, basic cable, walking paths and tree maintenance. All offers reviewed Friday July 16 at 6 pm.