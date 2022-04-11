5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $369,900

[OPEN HOUSE Saturday April 9th. 1pm-4pm] Located in the coveted and quiet neighborhood of Jefferson Village, this home is just minutes to Sentara Outpatient Care, the airport and Hollymead Town Center. All brick split level greets you with classic columns and front patio. Inside, you'll find hardwood floors, generous sized kitchen, dining room with doors leading to screened back porch. The lower part of the home has a huge open family room, large walk in laundry room that offers plenty of storage and door leading to back yard makes it an ideal "mud room". Partially fenced, landscaped with shrubs and some bulbs starting to peek through. Paved driveway and nearly level back yard. Ideal location in Albemarle County!