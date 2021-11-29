5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $365,000

*OPEN SUNDAY 11/28 1-3PM* Rare 5 bedroom attached home backing to secluded green space! Wood flooring stretches throughout the entire main level including an open concept living/dining area and renovated designers choice kitchen complete with breakfast bar, corian counters, stainless appliances and a window over the sink looking out to a lovely pastoral and wooded view! Enjoy dining outside on the elevated deck. Main level owners suite features a walk-in closet and updated full bath with tiled shower. Three bedrooms and an updated full bath complete the upper level. One of the bedrooms could second as a home office or play room with extra storage. Walkout lower level recreation room, bedroom and full bath plus utility room. Step out to a terrace patio and down to a formal garden space, tool shed and plenty of room for yard games, pets and play!