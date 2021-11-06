 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $360,000

Adorable 5 BEDROOM Craftsman style end-unit in the conveniently located Burnet Commons neighborhood close to everything downtown Charlottesville has to offer! Just a short walk to the IX Art Park, Downtown Mall, UVA Hospital and the Jag school. Lovely covered front porch with garden area perfect for relaxing, bright & open layout with hardwood floors in the living room, spacious eat-in kitchen, first floor master, partially finished basement with storage space, and a large 2-car garage. Wonderful community with large outdoor common area great for playing, dog walking and enjoying the outdoors.

