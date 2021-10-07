5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $350,000

Fabulous location across the street from Scott Stadium and close to dining, shopping and all things UVA including UVA's Medical Center. Location offers a number of enticing opportunities -- continue as a student rental or (after Lease ends) convert to a primary residence with or without a basement apartment. Long-time rental history -- currently leased thru 7/31/22 @ $2,040/month. Home Office in basement has been used as the 6th BR, although does not have a full-size window. Nice group of tenants -- most of whom graduated from UVA and are, now, entering the working world or in grad school. Showing times limited by mutual agreement with the tenants. Priced to sell -- don't miss this unique opportunity!