Hidden among a grove of pine trees with a spectacular Blue Ridge Mountain backdrop lies a graceful and architecturally balanced residence with plenty of room inside and out. The 13+ acre property boasts manicured grounds with a gunite pool, accommodating breezeway, and three bay garage conveniently located moments from the Hunt Country Store and Foxfield, and minutes from the University of Virginia. The interior has an expansive main floor with primary bedroom suite, kitchen with cherry millwork, dining room, formal living room, study / library, parlor, mudroom, laundry room, family room with vaulted ceiling, elegant hardwood floors, five fireplaces, and more. The second floor has three bedrooms, two full baths, office / study room, and staircase to a finished bonus recreational room above. Additional spaces include a wonderful basement playroom / gym with views, large back porch with screened sitting and dining areas, and an attached guest suite with bedroom, full bath, wet bar, and outside access. A remarkable find!
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $3,450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The University of Virginia Foundation wants to add a massive new mixed-use development with up to 1,400 homes to its North Fork industrial par…
A state law prohibits statewide officials from accepting campaign donations during a regular General Assembly session, but Attorney General Jason Miyares reported receiving four large donations on Monday.
Attracting and retaining employees is perhaps the biggest challenge for Albemarle County, Charlottesville and the University of Virginia, offi…
James Elliott Fitch had been set to begin a three-day trail on Feb. 16, but the case was again delayed after he requested a new attorney.
A body was found near a retention pond on Pantops Tuesday morning, according to the Albemarle County Police Department, but authorities say t…
Move to Virginia gives Curome Cox a chance to reconnect with family that played vital role in his upbringing
"I haven’t been around Curome in years, but we have a really rich history and he’s like a brother to me. So, it was really exciting to know that he was going to be a Wahoo.”
In Virginia’s last outing, Kihei Clark struggled all game and Jayden Gardner faded in the second half. Saturday, both players — like this Cavaliers’ team — proved feisty in the face of failure, bouncing back and helping UVa fight past Miami 74-71 for a crucial win for the Cavaliers’ NCAA Tournament hopes.
“Why is this being allowed?”
Phil Wittmer, chosen by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to lead Virginia's information technology agency, is leaving after less than a month on the job.
In addition to working for the university, Brackney announced that she is writing a book entitled “The Bruising of America: When Black, White and Blue Collide.”