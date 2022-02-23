 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $3,450,000

Hidden among a grove of pine trees with a spectacular Blue Ridge Mountain backdrop lies a graceful and architecturally balanced residence with plenty of room inside and out. The 13+ acre property boasts manicured grounds with a gunite pool, accommodating breezeway, and three bay garage conveniently located moments from the Hunt Country Store and Foxfield, and minutes from the University of Virginia. The interior has an expansive main floor with primary bedroom suite, kitchen with cherry millwork, dining room, formal living room, study / library, parlor, mudroom, laundry room, family room with vaulted ceiling, elegant hardwood floors, five fireplaces, and more. The second floor has three bedrooms, two full baths, office / study room, and staircase to a finished bonus recreational room above. Additional spaces include a wonderful basement playroom / gym with views, large back porch with screened sitting and dining areas, and an attached guest suite with bedroom, full bath, wet bar, and outside access. A remarkable find!

