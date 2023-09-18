NEW PRICE! Classic 2-story brick home with slate roof and stately front porch boasts a commanding presence on Oak Circle in Albemarle County’s premier neighborhood, Farmington. The home is sited among towering magnolias, mature boxwoods, wandering paths, brick & slate walkways, colorful gardens and backyard Pool. Built in 1955, this custom designed/built one-owner home features traditional details, three wood-burning fireplaces, casual and formal living areas, sunroom, finished basement and hardwood floors. The main house offers 4 BRs + 4 full baths on 3 floors, plus attached, side entry 2-car Garage offers a charming guest suite above with private entrance, living area, kitchen, laundry, BR + full bath. Private nearly level backyard awaits your creativity: main house expansion, detached guest cottage, sport field, or private garden. Access the home from the front circular driveway or the secondary driveway which runs the perimeter of the 1.6 acre lot, allowing easy access by car, bike or golf cart. Savor the privacy of 440 Oak Circle while enjoying close proximity to Farmington’s sport courts, fitness center, delicious dining, Clubhouse activities, premier Golf and mountain views from the North Lawn. Unique opportunity!