5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,925,000

Classic circa 1946 brick residence with slate roof on over 1 acre of land in a great city location: the very desirable Meadowbrook Hills neighborhood. This home is currently being COMPLETELY remodeled and renovated, and nearing completion later this spring/summer. Features include: a spacious main level master bedroom (with fireplace) and luxurious bath; a superb eat-in chef's kitchen with adjoining sunroom and wet bar. Other main level rooms include a living room with fireplace, dining room and study/library. There are three bedrooms and two baths on the second floor, including the original master bedroom. The walk-out terrace level features a large recreation room, a fifth bedroom and a fourth full bath. There is just over 1.04 acres, with a park-like setting. THIS HOME IS UNDER RENOVATION, AND IS A CONSTRUCTION ZONE, ALL VISITORS MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A REAL ESTATE AGENT. DUE TO FLOOR FINISHING THE WEEK OF MARCH 14-MARCH 20, THERE WILL BE NO INSIDE SHOWINGS ON THOSE DAYS.