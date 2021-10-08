5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,900,000

1st time on the market, this stunning Milton Grigg design combines classic proportions & fine architectural details w/ extensive wainscoting, crown moldings, arched doorways, shaded terraces & porches, formal & informal spaces. Built by R.E. Lee in 1957 w/ the finest materials to the highest standard. Minutes to UVA on 2 private park-like acres in the coveted Bellair Neighborhood, adorned w/ mature trees, flowering shrubs & perennial gardens. Magical outdoor spaces. Hyphened Redwood foyer to gracious front-to-back living room with lg windows & French Doors to covered veranda with sweeping lawn vistas. Dining room flows to soapstone terrace w/private garden setting. Eat-in kitchen with cork floors & concrete countertops opens to mudroom and attached garage. Handsome 1st floor private study/library in classic paneling with one of three fireplaces. First floor primary bedroom w/ beautifully fitted closets & bath w/radiant heat floor, soaking tub, glass shower & dual marble vanities. 3 additional lg. 2nd floor bedrooms with 2 full baths. Walkout Terrace level has 5th bedroom w/ full bath, large family room with custom honed soapstone countertop and bar, Fireplace and French doors to covered porch and spectacular lawn. A Rare Ivy Gem.