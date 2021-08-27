Tranquility is abundant at Holly Hollow, a 12 acre country estate , west of Charlottesvillle just off Garth Road. The two story traditional manor home, with almost 5700 finished sq. feet, includes a spacious main level master suite and a second floor master suite with fireplace, three other generous bedrooms, two studies, and a total of 4.5 upgraded bathrooms. This home is both comfortable and elegant, lending itself to formal and informal lifestyles, filled with character, charming features and many new upgrades, including the main level master suite and the huge , light-filled, eat-in kitchen. Throughout the home are heart pine floors, high ceilings, and large windows. There is a lot of beautiful natural light throughout the day. The large living room, with fireplace, has french doors that lead to a lovely covered porch. The master suite and the kitchen have french doors opening onto a large bluestone terrace, surrounded by lovely mature gardens, plantings, trees and a beautiful and very clean spring-fed pond. This is truly a rare offering , with unsurpassed beauty, tranquility and country living close to Charlottesville.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,500,000
