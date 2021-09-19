5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,495,000

With sweeping year round Blue Ridge views & total privacy, this large contemporary in the heart of Ivy designed by Shank & Gray delights at every turn, both inside & out. Soaring ceilings, arresting views from most rooms, incredible light quality and architectural drama are hallmarks of the interior. Outside are incredible gardens in bloom throughout the year, stunning Mechums frontage, and wonderful flow from indoors to out, whether off the kitchen when cooking dinner or leading from the entertaining portions of the home out to the terraced gardens. The grounds include lovely woodland pathways with rocky outcroppings & endless ferns, a tucked-away tennis court, koi ponds, vegetable garden, an 'outdoor room' above the Mechums... the list goes on. The Blue Ridge views could easily be enhanced with select pruning. 1st floor master, large laundry room, separate mud room, 2-3 office spaces, plenty of storage space.