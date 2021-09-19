With sweeping year round Blue Ridge views & total privacy, this large contemporary in the heart of Ivy designed by Shank & Gray delights at every turn, both inside & out. Soaring ceilings, arresting views from most rooms, incredible light quality and architectural drama are hallmarks of the interior. Outside are incredible gardens in bloom throughout the year, stunning Mechums frontage, and wonderful flow from indoors to out, whether off the kitchen when cooking dinner or leading from the entertaining portions of the home out to the terraced gardens. The grounds include lovely woodland pathways with rocky outcroppings & endless ferns, a tucked-away tennis court, koi ponds, vegetable garden, an 'outdoor room' above the Mechums... the list goes on. The Blue Ridge views could easily be enhanced with select pruning. 1st floor master, large laundry room, separate mud room, 2-3 office spaces, plenty of storage space.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It is unclear what, if any, legal options for early release or appeal are open to the former UVa lacrosse player in light of this opinion.
Motorcycle collision kills pedestrian
Plaque on brain cells, and tangles created by a protein called tau, are believed to impede the normal behavior of neurons and lead to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
At 1:39 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired at 313 Second St. SE., where the Bluegrass Grill and Bakery is located.
“In hindsight, I would have engaged the City Council more directly in my deliberations and worked in partnership with Chief Brackney to develop an improvement plan. Fact is, I just did not have the luxury of time."
Among the fatalities were two pedestrians
Town Planning Commission members have questioned the estimated price of the homes and expressed concerns about traffic.
The ACC football power poll voting panel faces some difficult choices after another wild weekend of games in the conference.
During a dismissal hearing, U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon grilled Schilling's attorney about arguments connecting the Albemarle County general registrar to a mask dispute and voting delay.
I decided to act because I felt we were heading into another situation where Charlottesville Police Department would be gripped in chaos.