Unique offering located in a neighborhood of distinguished homes minutes to historic Downtown, UVA and all area amenities. This meticulous 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home with over 6,200 finished sq ft offers a wonderful balance of formal and informal spaces. Loaded with architectural details that include natural wood floors, extensive trim work, 4 fireplaces, an exquisite master suite with dressing room and newly renovated bath with marble floors, tile surround, soaking tub and Waterworks fixtures. A new 770 sq ft garage with large workshop opens from a breezeway into a mudroom with slate floors and chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, a sunny breakfast room and large great room with built-in shelving and stone fireplace. A recent addition of a private mother-in law suite or first floor primary suite is located on the first floor. French doors throughout the home open to over 1,600 sq ft of outdoor entertaining spaces including a front covered porch, screen porch, ipe deck and stone terrace that overlooks stunning landscaping and a beautiful yard. The exterior boasts the same attention to detail with extensive trim work and new metal roof. The special features found in the home create a comfortable and inviting environment.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Justin McKoy, Casey Morsell say they left Virginia men's basketball program in search of more offense
Justin McKoy, Casey Morsell say they left the Virginia men's basketball program in search of more offense.
Remains believed to be of Jesse Hicks, who disappeared in 2014, were located in 2014, resulting in first-degree murder charges Kevin Michael Moore and Richard Spradlin.
A 10-year-old Suffolk girl who died of COVID had been assigned at school to walk with sick students to nurse's office
- Updated
A Suffolk child who died of COVID served as class "nurse," her mother wrote, walking all the sick children to the clinic.
Officials: Virginia music festival attendees come down with COVID-19; some were sick while they rocked out
- Updated
Photos showed a sea of maskless fans huddled together shoulder-to-shoulder as dozens of bands performed.
Shots fired calls in areas near the University of Virginia and incidents at the Corner and nearby areas have led the University of Virginia Po…
According to court documents filed Monday in Albemarle County Circuit Court, Nunes’ attorney digitally submitted nearly 1,000 pages of case documents to the Supreme Court of Virginia for processing.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Andres Borregales lined up for a 33-yard field goal to give Miami a win over Virginia.
School will continue to require face masks be worn inside university facilities.
Guardian angels: Tim Reynolds of the Dave Matthews Band and collaborator release single to benefit PHAR
"Charlottesville’s such a great place,” Reynolds said. “The fact that they've quietly removed statues when people came and loudly tried to say how great it was and then Charlottesville quietly took them down ... I think that's a town with a big heart.”
The recent Virginia Supreme Court opinion likely ends a years long legal battle stemming from an 2017 incident in which then-city police officer William Sclafani was allegedly injured during a training exercise.