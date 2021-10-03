5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,495,000

Unique offering located in a neighborhood of distinguished homes minutes to historic Downtown, UVA and all area amenities. This meticulous 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home with over 6,200 finished sq ft offers a wonderful balance of formal and informal spaces. Loaded with architectural details that include natural wood floors, extensive trim work, 4 fireplaces, an exquisite master suite with dressing room and newly renovated bath with marble floors, tile surround, soaking tub and Waterworks fixtures. A new 770 sq ft garage with large workshop opens from a breezeway into a mudroom with slate floors and chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, a sunny breakfast room and large great room with built-in shelving and stone fireplace. A recent addition of a private mother-in law suite or first floor primary suite is located on the first floor. French doors throughout the home open to over 1,600 sq ft of outdoor entertaining spaces including a front covered porch, screen porch, ipe deck and stone terrace that overlooks stunning landscaping and a beautiful yard. The exterior boasts the same attention to detail with extensive trim work and new metal roof. The special features found in the home create a comfortable and inviting environment.