5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,450,000

Rare offering in one of Charlottesville and Ivy's most desired neighborhoods. Impressive brick Colonial with captivating views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Completely renovated with tasteful details & quality finishes, this elegant home includes formal & informal living spaces; living room, dining room, two family rooms, study & sunroom. All bedrooms with ensuite baths. Upgrades throughout - custom cabinetry, radiant-heated tile floor, crown molding, 5 fireplaces, Pella windows & doors, high end fixtures throughout, and more. Expertly sited to take advantage of 180 degree views. Less than 10 minutes to Charlottesville and UVA.

