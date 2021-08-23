5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,400,000

This classic, stately brick custom on 5 very private and park-like acres at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Farmington, demonstrates the perfect combination of comfort and luxury, and offers a modern floor plan including 1st floor master, great flow for entertaining & casual living, and plenty of dedicated spaces for work/homeschool needs. Upper level features 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a huge bonus room with easy access to the kitchen/mud room via the second staircase. Other outstanding features include a gourmet kitchen with updated appliances, floor to ceiling windows for premium light, golf cart garage, and abundant storage. The finished, walk-out lower level with kitchenette, bedroom and full bath, would make a great in-law/nanny suite, playroom for the kids, or guest sanctuary. Serene setting with charming garden spaces, rolling lawn, quaint pond, and plenty of level yard for play. An exceptional offering just minutes to UVA & downtown Cville.