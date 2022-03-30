 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,300,000

Classic Farmington home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a private entrance from Broomley Road with a remote control gate. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath, brick home has been meticulously maintained inside and out. Karen Turner designed gourmet center island kitchen features subzero/wolf appliances and opens to a delightful light filled living room with fireplace. First floor boasts an elegant dining room, cozy sunroom and mudroom with laundry. Upstairs features master suite with custom closets and wood burning fireplace in addition to two more large bedrooms. Terrace level features bedroom, full bath, kitchenette, laundry, living room, work out room, sitting area with fireplace and walks out to a spacious patio. Oversized garage has an upstairs guest suite with bedroom, full bath, kitchen, living room and laundry. Showings begin March 30.

