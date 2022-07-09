5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,250,000

A Manor House in the French Country style set in the rolling hills north-west of Charlottesville in the exclusive Advance Mills Farm development. This house combines understated traditional elegance with twenty first century design, comfort and convenience. The entrance foyer is located under the central tower feature with Travertine floor pavers and paneled wainscoting. The main circular staircase has hardwood treads and wrought iron balusters, a theme that is continued throughout the house. Great care was taken in the selection of the light fittings which perfectly match the overall design. This over 9,000 sq foot house presents design excellence with modern energy efficiency. All bedrooms are oversized and bathrooms are spa like. The house is heated and cooled by a Geothermal heating system with a back-up Generac system in case of power outages. Hot water is provided by a gas on demand heater. Other amenities include 4 car garage, turret loft with beam detailing, 3 fireplaces, fenced yard and dog invisible fencing, covered back porch and... SO Much more.