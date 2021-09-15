Exceptional modern residence brilliantly sited on 3.7 acres with breathtaking views from every window, just 5 minutes from UVA, downtown Charlottesville & private schools. Stunning high end custom finishes and dramatic living spaces at every turn will make living, working and playing from home a true delight. The open floor plan provides incredible natural light and limitless entertainment options. Amenities include Chef’s kitchen, 1st and 2nd level master suites, 10’ ceilings, 8’ interior doors, 2000 s.q. ft. of outdoor living spaces, extensive panel molding and custom built-ins, multiple home offices, geothermal system w/ 5 zones, ultra posh home theater with stadium seating, home gym, massive 3 car garage, built-in technology throughout and back up generator. The owners suite is outfitted with a sumptuous bathroom filled with Italian marble, 3 shower heads & massage heads, sensational walk-in closet, private balcony with amazing views. Exterior brick and stonework provides a dramatic facade.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,179,000
“Michael [Payne] couldn't bring himself to defend a Black [woman]. Sena [Magill], blindly following whiteness as she has done since January 1, 2020. Heather [Hill] and Lloyd [Snook] have been consistent advocates of white is right, white power and the power of whiteness,” Walker wrote.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker says she is tired of battling racism in Charlottesville. Her decision comes on the heels of the firing of Police Chief RaShall Brackney.
According to the complaint, the VOF alleges that a property owner along U.S. 29 in the Red Hill area built a house that exceeds easement restrictions on dwelling size by nearly three times.
It is unclear what, if any, legal options for early release or appeal are open to the former UVa lacrosse player in light of this opinion.
Motorcycle collision kills pedestrian
“We need a board that the people can come to when they’ve been done wrong by the police. We don’t need a board that’s going to include the police.”
The Virginia football team takes down Illinois 42-14, racking up 556 total yards in the process.
So far this month, the Blue Ridge Health District has reported 978 cases, 24 new hospitalizations and five fatalities.
Town Planning Commission members have questioned the estimated price of the homes and expressed concerns about traffic.
Plaque on brain cells, and tangles created by a protein called tau, are believed to impede the normal behavior of neurons and lead to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.