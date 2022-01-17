 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,145,000

5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,145,000

Set well off of Old Garth Rd, this classic 5 bed/5.5 bath home offers what so many homebuyers are seeking today: a quiet, private setting super close to everything, plenty of level rear lawn, classic architecture with great light and high ceilings in combination with plenty of open, casual living spaces but also the requisite formal spaces. Thanks to a comprehensive renovation of the entire 1st floor by Jeff Easter, the balance between casual, open living spaces and formal living/ dining rooms is perfect and paired with high quality finishes throughout. The large sunny kitchen/family room space and a luxurious, spacious 1st fl master suite are highlights, as are the 10 ft ceilings. Upstairs are 4 more bedrooms and baths plus 2nd laundry room. Located just behind Farmington, moments to STAB and minutes to UVA venues.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Miyares fires 30 in AG's office

Miyares fires 30 in AG's office

"During the campaign, it was made clear that now Attorney General-elect Miyares and Attorney General Herring have very different visions for the office," said Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita by email. "We are restructuring the office, as every incoming AG has done in the past."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert