Set well off of Old Garth Rd, this classic 5 bed/5.5 bath home offers what so many homebuyers are seeking today: a quiet, private setting super close to everything, plenty of level rear lawn, classic architecture with great light and high ceilings in combination with plenty of open, casual living spaces but also the requisite formal spaces. Thanks to a comprehensive renovation of the entire 1st floor by Jeff Easter, the balance between casual, open living spaces and formal living/ dining rooms is perfect and paired with high quality finishes throughout. The large sunny kitchen/family room space and a luxurious, spacious 1st fl master suite are highlights, as are the 10 ft ceilings. Upstairs are 4 more bedrooms and baths plus 2nd laundry room. Located just behind Farmington, moments to STAB and minutes to UVA venues.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,145,000
