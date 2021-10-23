 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,995,000

Exceptional modern residence brilliantly sited on 3.7 acres with breathtaking views from every window, just 5 minutes from UVA, downtown Charlottesville & private schools.  Stunning high end custom finishes and dramatic living spaces at every turn will make living, working and playing from home a true delight.  The open floor plan provides incredible natural light and limitless entertainment options.  Amenities include Chef’s kitchen, 1st and 2nd level master suites, 10’ ceilings, 8’ interior doors, 2000 s.q. ft. of outdoor living spaces,  extensive  panel molding and custom built-ins,  multiple home offices, geothermal system w/ 5 zones,  ultra posh home theater with stadium seating, home gym, massive 3 car garage, built-in technology throughout and back up generator.  The owners suite is outfitted with a sumptuous bathroom filled with Italian marble, 3 shower heads & massage heads, sensational walk-in closet, private balcony with amazing views.   Exterior brick and stonework provides a dramatic facade.

