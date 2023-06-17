One of the last opportunities to build in Ragged Mountain Farm! The Vienna plan on his 4+ acre open lot provides exceptional views and great possibilities. Build your dream home with our exceptional level of quality including oak hardwood floors, 10; ceilings, Pella wood windows, custom cabinetry, quartz counters, Wolf - Sub Zero appliances, and much more. Images are from a similar home. Purchaser(s) have the options to personalize selections. Taxes are estimated.