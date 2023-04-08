To be built - Hamilton Plan in Ivy Ridge, a six lot rural subdivision just 15 minutes from downtown Charlottesville. This 4+ acre open lot provides exceptional views and great possibilities. Build your dream home with No HOA and exceptional level of quality including oak hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, quartz counters, wood windows, standing seam roof and much more. Interior images are meant to represent builder quality and are not from this home plan. This proposed home features dual master suites with an open atrium living area. The detached 3 car garage has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and bar area. Taxes are estimated. Plans can be altered at purchasers direction.