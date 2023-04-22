Privacy abounds on this 21 acre retreat in the back of Mountain Valley Farm less than 15 minutes to downtown CVille & both hospitals. No detail was overlooked in this nearly new custom home. The kitchen is a chef's dream w/ a double wide Subzero fridge, Wolf appliances, a huge walk-in butler's pantry, & a sweeping seamless quartzite island - all open to the great room w/ a showpiece picture window looking out at the mountain & stone fireplace w/ reclaimed wood mantle. Main level living- the owner's suite checks every box w/ a luxurious primary bath- custom tile, zero entry shower, heated floors, two large vanities & two walk-in closets w/ custom closet systems. Two additional bedrooms on the main level share a gorgeous hall bath w/ custom tile, quartzite counters, & a zero entry shower. Upstairs is a sprawling bonus room/bedroom, two walk-in closets w/ built-in systems, a full bath w/ custom tile & stone materials + additional storage. The basement is the ultimate escape or in-law space w/ 9' ceilings, an expansive rec room, dining space, bedroom & full bath, kitchenette, a hidden door leading to a secret room (think wine cellar), w/d hookups, & significant storage space. Ample outdoor entertaining spaces to enjoy the views!