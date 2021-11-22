5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,945,000

Centrally located in the coveted Meadowbrook Hills neighborhood, 2033 Hessian offers a comprehensive renovation & expansion of a city gem: the personal residence of Milton Grigg, 1 of Charlottesville’s most noted architects. The brick Georgian provides dramatic entertaining spaces & thanks to a recent addition by ACE Contracting, ...abundant open, light-filled casual living areas too. Current owners have just completed renovations of the kitchen, laundry room, powder room and installed an efficiency kitchen in the garage apartment. An elevator serves 3 floors & there is a guest suite or office over the 2 car garage. The 1 acre parcel now features stunning, lush gardens w/ endless specimen incl’ mature boxwood hedges, magnolias & expansive blue stone terraces, walkways. Thanks to no-holds barred investments inside & out, this classic residence is truly a turn-key city oasis & treasure.