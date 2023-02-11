Rare custom build opportunity in Western Albemarle with 270 degree mountain views and a private setting. Build your dream home on this rural lot with no HOA. This unique property features a nearly level and elevated building site that is optimal to take in the beautiful views overlooking a private pond. The back of the property borders Dollins Creek and open bottom land with beautiful rock outcroppings. Surrounded by other new custom homes on large rural lots in this fabulous enclave is an opportunity that doesn't come along often. Fiber optic internet is available. See MLS #630662 for land listing.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,870,000
