 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,695,000

5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,695,000

5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,695,000

Outstanding house in highly desirable Farmington Country Club, overlooking lake & 3rd hole on Farmington's East Golf Course. Conveniently located 7 min to UVA, 10 min to Downtown, & close to shopping/dining. This charming traditional home with slate roof has been lovingly updated & maintained. Home offers sweeping views of golf course; dramatic Sunroom w/ wet bar; large Dining Rm; inviting Family Rm w/ fireplace; & convenient Home Office. 5BR, 3.5BA & 3 FP. Terrific flow for everyday living & entertaining. Beautifully updated kitchen & baths. Walk-out lower level; could be used for guests, in-laws, or as a nanny suite. Includes lovely BR with en-suite bath, Gameroom, fireplace, & kitchenette. Gameroom & BR open to covered porch. A must-see! MLS# 609182 $1,695,000

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Crime News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Talk of making Crozet a town continues
Local Government

Talk of making Crozet a town continues

“I think we need to do some sort of analysis of what would happen if Crozet had a governmental system similar to what Scottsville has, where we would control our own planning for the future. I feel that the county is too big, it's too populous, it's too diverse to be effectively governed.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert