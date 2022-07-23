To be built new Evergreen home on Dick Woods Rd in beautiful Western Albemarle just minutes from Crozet. This 11+ acre open lot provides exceptional view and great possibilities with a well in place (35 GPM). Build your dream home with No HOA and Evergreen's exceptional level of quality including oak hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, quartz counters, Wolf and Subzero appliances and much more. Images are from a similar home, purchaser(s) have the options to personalize selections. This proposed home features dual master suites with an open atrium living area. The detached 3 car garage has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and bar area. Taxes are estimated.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,694,000
