5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,675,000

Fully custom built, c.2019, 5 bedroom / 5 full bath / 2 half bath residence in an outstanding Ivy location in the Meriwether Lewis Elementary District on Owensville Road! This stunning home has plenty of living space, an abundance of natural light, top quality finishes & materials, and it's many features include: an open floor concept on all levels; huge, covered wrap-around deck with outdoor fireplace; cathedral & vaulted ceilings; hardwood floors; beautiful 2 story wood burning fireplace; fully loaded chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances; main level master suite with private deck; master bath with double vanities and large walk-in shower + walk-in closet; all bedrooms have plenty of space and are ensuite; second-level loft to serve many functions with private deck and half bath; fully finished basement with wood stove and kitchenette; plenty of storage; and more! Situated on a 2 acre lot that is convenient to Charlottesville, UVA & Crozet, and right around the corner from Meriwether Springs Vineyard & Brewery!