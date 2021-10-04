5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,620,000

Elegant, contemporary home overlooking lakes in Ednam Forest's premier location. Beautifully-landscaped, complete privacy on nearly 2-acre lot. Grand European custom windows allowing abundant natural light inside, this property has been well cared for and undergone exquisite renovations in the last 5 years including kitchens and all 3.5 bathrooms. Energy efficient 3-zone temperature control system. Versatile terrace level can be used as guest apartment or home/business office with kitchenette, bedroom, full bath and mudroom leading to patio with covered breezeway to ample 3-car garage. Murray school district. Less than 10 minutes to Boar's Head, Farmington, UVA Grounds & Health System and Downtown.