5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,595,000

As we reexamine all the ways we need our homes to function beyond just the traditional living spaces, we recognize the importance of quiet work & learning spaces, exercise areas, outdoor rooms, entertainment & play areas. THIS HOME OFFERS ALL YOU COULD WANT IN THE MODERN AMERICAN HOME - THE PERFECT BALANCE OF FORM AND FUNCTION. This finely finished 5BR/5BA property has an open flow floor plan, integrated indoor & outdoor living spaces, flex rooms for work & study from home + a finished walk-out terrace level w/ home theater & gym. Home's exterior was inspired by classic southern architecture - brick siding, deep front porch, ironwork detail & french doors. Highlights include: 1st floor master & study, high ceilings, 2 new HVAC, 3 car garage

