5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,595,000

NEW PRICE! Stately brick home nestled amongst the trees in one of Charlottesville's loveliest (walkable!) neighborhoods - a stone's throw from all things UVA. The home is spacious - perfect blend of classic architecture with oodles of cozy charm and all the modern upgrades you desire, including a "Karen Turner" custom kitchen. The floor plan is ideal for entertaining and working from home - combining the popular open concept with additional private spaces and a spectacular backyard with gorgeous greenery, perfectly hardscaped patio & stone fire pit overlooking a row of trees and blue skies. Terrace level offers the media room of your dreams AND a private entrance Suite perfect for short term rentals, an au pair, your in-laws, guests who want to enjoy proximity to UVA or boomerang kids. So many options! Morris Road is a well kept secret in the Lewis Mountain neighborhood - one of the few streets not a cut-through (low traffic), sidewalks on both sides, steps from STAB Upper Campus, extra wide which is perfect for bike riding and offers more son treet parking than your guests will ever need. The list of capital improvements is a mile long and available upon request. Shown by apptmt. Open House - Oct. 24th (1 pm - 3 pm) Pls stop by!

