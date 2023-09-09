Introducing a stunning new construction project in the highly sought-after Belmont neighborhood. This transitional classic and modern home will seamlessly blend elegance and contemporary elements to create a truly unique living space. With high-end decorative finishes and a focus on quality construction, this property will impress even the most discerning buyer. Boasting nearly 3000 sq. ft. of living space, this home provides ample room for comfortable living and entertaining. 9-foot ceilings and exposed open staircase, this home exudes a sense of grandeur and sophistication. The chef's kitchen is a true masterpiece, featuring top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry, and a spacious custom island that is perfect for gathering with friends and family. A convenient mudroom provides ample storage space and keeps the rest of the home tidy and organized. This home offers five bedrooms and 3 and a half bathrooms, providing plenty of space for a growing family or accommodating guests. The walk out partially finished basement adds an extra level of versatility. This property has potential for a detached building, perfect for use as a home office, gym, or studio should new homeowner want that completed. Off street parking is a bonus.