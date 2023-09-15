This beautiful home in West Leigh is available for the first time since a comprehensive renovation and expansion. A dream kitchen showcases honed Carrara marble, a stunning island, a built-in breakfast nook, and plenty of space to cook and entertain. The floor plan seamlessly opens to a spacious family room complete with a wood burning fireplace. Well-appointed living and dining rooms provide wonderful natural light. The main level offers two bedrooms as well as a fantastic mudroom that leads to a covered patio, an expansive and fenced-in lawn, and a detached garage. The second floor hosts a lovely primary bedroom and bathroom with dual vanities and dual closets. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, a laundry room, and a recreation room complete this picturesque home. Set privately on more than 1.5 landscaped acres in the Western school district (Meriwether Lewis > Henley > Western Albemarle), and only 6 miles from the University of Virginia.