Superbly-built quintessential GEORGIAN brick home, over 6600 finished sq. ft. above grade (including 5/6 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 2 half baths), plus 1144 finished sq. ft. on terrace level, with kitchenette, full bath, what could be a one bedroom apartment. Abundant storage throughout!! Home features oak flooring, high ceilings, 6 fireplaces and lovely large rooms with extensive moldings and details. In one wing is a main level master suite attached to a conservatory, plus a generous study/library. The generous eat-in, well appointed kitchen is in the other wing, with large laundry room, leading to attached 2 bay garage (next to a detached 2 bay garage). Second level has 3 bedrooms & 3 baths, including a large master suite with fireplace, huge bath and closets !! The third level has a bonus room, storage and half bath. The home is situated on 21 acres with elevated homesite, panoramic pastoral and long range mountain views, in a tranquil & pristine rural area. The majority of the land is open, fully fenced, gently rolling fields, and large stream flowing through the lower fields. This is truly an idyllic country estate, just 9 miles and less than 15 minutes to anywhere in Charlottesville. PRICED BELOW TAX ASSESSMENT!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Michael [Payne] couldn't bring himself to defend a Black [woman]. Sena [Magill], blindly following whiteness as she has done since January 1, 2020. Heather [Hill] and Lloyd [Snook] have been consistent advocates of white is right, white power and the power of whiteness,” Walker wrote.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker says she is tired of battling racism in Charlottesville. Her decision comes on the heels of the firing of Police Chief RaShall Brackney.
According to the complaint, the VOF alleges that a property owner along U.S. 29 in the Red Hill area built a house that exceeds easement restrictions on dwelling size by nearly three times.
It is unclear what, if any, legal options for early release or appeal are open to the former UVa lacrosse player in light of this opinion.
Motorcycle collision kills pedestrian
“We need a board that the people can come to when they’ve been done wrong by the police. We don’t need a board that’s going to include the police.”
The Virginia football team takes down Illinois 42-14, racking up 556 total yards in the process.
So far this month, the Blue Ridge Health District has reported 978 cases, 24 new hospitalizations and five fatalities.
Town Planning Commission members have questioned the estimated price of the homes and expressed concerns about traffic.
Plaque on brain cells, and tangles created by a protein called tau, are believed to impede the normal behavior of neurons and lead to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.