5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,375,000

Less than a year old, this newly built home is carefully appointed on a quiet cul-de-sac. Classically designed and turn key with all the best finishes. The finest details throughout include a two story high beamed ceiling in the family room, over sized gas fireplace with marble surround and walnut mantel, Rejuvenation hardware and light fixtures, and McGee and Co. wallpaper. Additional improvements include a second floor bonus room and loft, outdoor fire pit, screened in porch, and an invisible fence. Enter this meticulously maintained home through welcoming dual french glass doors. To the right is a home office complete with designer pendant light, plantation shutters and crown molding. Gourmet kitchen features Silestone quartz counters, elegant muted grey cabinets, white center island, Celerie Kemble leather pendant lights, custom hood with walnut band, and Bosch appliance package. The first floor owner's suite has two walk in closets and attached spa style bathroom with gray marble counters, soaking tub, and large glass enclosed shower. The second floor has 3 more bedrooms, one being used as a second home office. Home gym and in-law apartment complete with kitchenette. HOA features pool, clubhouse, and trails. A must see!

