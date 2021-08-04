 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,350,000

An exceptional opportunity in coveted Foxchase. Featuring gorgeous mountain views and a quiet lot at the end of the cul-de-sac. This property offers endless recreational opportunities through the Home Owners Association which features a pool, clubhouse, walking paths and tennis courts as well as an ideal location near downtown Crozet restaurants and retail. Home highlights include: a functional main floor with all the right spaces for daily living and entertainment, newly renovated kitchen with Quartz counters, a spacious primary suite with vaulted ceilings and newly renovated primary bath, lower level walkout with home theater, wet bar, rec room, putting green, and wine cellar. Located in the Western Albemarle school district.

