5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,295,000

First time on the market, stunning like-new custom-built home on 6.12 acres in Meriwether Lewis, Henley and Western school district only 1 mile from Beaver Creek Reservoir Park and 11 miles from UVA. Beautiful, move-in ready home with high ceilings, hardwood floors and tons of windows creating a light-filled open space. The first floor features living room, dining room, first floor bedroom with full bath, 2-story great room with a wall of windows and gas fireplace which opens to a wonderful cook’s kitchen with huge center island, gas cooktop, wall oven, under counter fridge and ice maker, perfect for entertaining. Dine on the screened porch overlooking a very private back yard. Upstairs - owners suite with coffered ceiling in bedroom, huge en suite bath with walk-in closet; spacious laundry with sink, three more bedrooms - one with en suite bath and two bedrooms share a bath. Plenty of room to expand in the large unfinished walk-out terrace level with two walls of windows. Work from home with high speed DSL internet. Owners use Beam. Centurylink is also available.