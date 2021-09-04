5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,275,000

NEW! 75k price reduction, up to 3 HORSES preapproved by HOA & garage apt nearly finished. Such a rare find in Western Albemarle, an easy 13 mins from UVA just 3 miles off the Ivy exit. Built in 2018 on the 46-acre Retriever Run preservation parcel, this property offers the convenience of neighborhood living with the privacy of an estate parcel. Main level living with both a first floor & 2nd floor master + 2 addl bedrooms upstairs. Plus, an 1100 sf full guest apt now nearing completion above the 4 garage bays, perfect for an au pere suite with access via stairs from garage or 2nd floor hall. Finished terrace level family room with kitchenette & french doors opening out onto the flat rear yard perfect for a pool. A finished game room+vault, full bath & more unfin sf to add a 6th BR. Mountain views from a 2nd cleared site. High performing energy efficiency and construction features like 33 SEER 4 zone geothermal, foam insulation, inset door cabinetry, hardwood throughout + more.