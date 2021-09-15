5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,250,000

Unique offering in one of Charlottesville’s most desired areas, western Albemarle. Impressive brick traditional with stunning Blue Ridge Mountain views. Quality finishes and beautiful details throughout both formal and informal living spaces. Southern double-front porch; double-sided stone fireplace enjoyed from the great room and sunroom; beautiful hard-scaped fire pit/terrace to catch the sweeping mountain views; first floor primary suite with deck access. Spacious room over the 2-car, attached garage; finished terrace level includes French doors leading to outdoor patio, full bath, storage area plus a workshop and double-door lawn equipment/gardening space. Solar Power as well. Eight beautiful acres fenced and ready for animals with a horse facility nearby. Western Albemarle County schools and just 10-15 minutes from Charlottesville/UVA/MJH/Downtown.