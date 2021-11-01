5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,250,000

Traditional colonial home in the highly desirable Ednam Forest neighborhood. Western Albemarle schools. The quality of the house’s structure is excellent, and it sits on an almost level lot. The backyard is gorgeous and is nestled into a quiet cul-de-sac. There are hardwood floors throughout. The home has a formal living room and dining room, and a sunny and spacious family room off of a large eat-in kitchen. The upstairs master bedroom and three additional bedrooms are spacious and full of light. The house has built-ins throughout, as well as a copper roof, a high-quality weatherboard exterior, new air handlers, and a generator. The large screened porch is perfect for entertainment or quiet enjoyment. The basement is a walkout with plenty of windows, and a fifth bedroom/office and full bathroom. You can walk to the Boar’s Head restaurants, sports club, pools, tennis, and squash courts or enjoy miles of lush hiking trails.