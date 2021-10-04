5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,200,000

Better than new home located just 9 min to UVA Hospital! Originally built as a model, this home enjoys an open floorplan with many upgrades and special features, like a state of the art kitchen with a huge island and quartz counters, ss appliances, and a walk-in pantry with built-in wood shelves. 1st floor office or kids activity room as used by current owners. Master bedroom with seating area, elegant master bath with separate vanities and a huge walk-in closet that will make any fashionista proud. Third floor "treehouse" space could be used as a guest room or nanny's apartment. Terrace level has a huge rec room with wet bar and fireplace, exercise room and full bath. Lots of storage and 3 car garage. Excellent lot with a manicured lawn and back patio with an outdoor fireplace. Freshly painted.