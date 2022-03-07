This classic, all brick colonial in the heart of Ivy has been comprehensively renovated by Evergreen in 2019. Kitchen and all bathrooms totally renovated. No surface in the house untouched as part of of the project. New HVAC, roof, windows, light fixtures. The basement was also finished. Over $300K in tasteful, high quality improvements. The parcel is wonderful... expansive lawns on three sides shaded by mature trees, a fenced back yard for your pets, frontage on a bold creek. Winter Blue Ridge views and year round Ragged Mountain views. And the lovely meadow across Knoll Ridge that this 5 bedroom overlooks will never be developed. It is part of a significant estate and under easement. 4 bedrooms including a true owner's suite are on the 2nd floor. The 5th bedroom suite is in the basement. Comprised of 5 homes, Knoll Ridge is a quiet, dead end street just moments West of town.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,195,000
