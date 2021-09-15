NEW! 116k price reduction, up to 3 HORSES preapproved by HOA & garage apt nearly finished. Such a rare find in Western Albemarle, an easy 13 mins from UVA just 3 miles off the Ivy exit. Built in 2018 on the 46-acre Retriever Run preservation parcel, this property offers the convenience of neighborhood living with the privacy of an estate parcel. Main level living with both a first floor & 2nd floor master + 2 addl bedrooms upstairs. Plus, an 1100 sf full guest apt now nearing completion above the 4 garage bays, perfect for an au pere suite with access via stairs from garage or 2nd floor hall. Finished terrace level family room with kitchenette & french doors opening out onto the flat rear yard perfect for a pool. A finished game room+vault, full bath & more unfin sf to add a 6th BR. Mountain views from a 2nd cleared site. High performing energy efficiency and construction features like 33 SEER 4 zone geothermal, foam insulation, inset door cabinetry, hardwood throughout + more.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,159,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Michael [Payne] couldn't bring himself to defend a Black [woman]. Sena [Magill], blindly following whiteness as she has done since January 1, 2020. Heather [Hill] and Lloyd [Snook] have been consistent advocates of white is right, white power and the power of whiteness,” Walker wrote.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker says she is tired of battling racism in Charlottesville. Her decision comes on the heels of the firing of Police Chief RaShall Brackney.
According to the complaint, the VOF alleges that a property owner along U.S. 29 in the Red Hill area built a house that exceeds easement restrictions on dwelling size by nearly three times.
It is unclear what, if any, legal options for early release or appeal are open to the former UVa lacrosse player in light of this opinion.
Motorcycle collision kills pedestrian
“We need a board that the people can come to when they’ve been done wrong by the police. We don’t need a board that’s going to include the police.”
The Virginia football team takes down Illinois 42-14, racking up 556 total yards in the process.
So far this month, the Blue Ridge Health District has reported 978 cases, 24 new hospitalizations and five fatalities.
Town Planning Commission members have questioned the estimated price of the homes and expressed concerns about traffic.
Plaque on brain cells, and tangles created by a protein called tau, are believed to impede the normal behavior of neurons and lead to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.