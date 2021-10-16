Such a rare find in Western Albemarle, an easy 13 mins from UVA just 3 miles off the Ivy exit. Built in 2018 on the 46-acre Retriever Run preservation parcel, this property offers the convenience of neighborhood living with the privacy of an estate parcel with ability to have up to 3 horses. Main level living with both a first floor & 2nd floor master + 2 addl bedrooms upstairs. Plus, an 1100 sf full guest apt now nearing completion above the 4 garage bays, perfect for an au pere suite with access via stairs from garage or 2nd floor hall. Finished terrace level family room with kitchenette & french doors opening out onto the flat rear yard perfect for a pool. A finished game room+vault, full bath & more unfin sf to add a 6th BR. Mountain views from a 2nd cleared site. High performing energy efficiency and construction features like 33 SEER 4 zone geothermal, foam insulation, inset door cabinetry, hardwood throughout + more.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,155,000
Boyles is the fifth interim or full-time city manager the city has had since 2018, and the third since September 2020.
LEXINGTON — A drunk driver was going 152 mph (245 kph) when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County over the weekend, Virginia State Police said.
Huguely, a former University of Virginia lacrosse player, was found guilty of second-degree murder in 2012 in Charlottesville Circuit Court in the killing of Yeardley Love.
Understaffing and mismanagement have led to chronic delivery problems, two former mail carriers say.
Dr. William A. Petri, an immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, answers this week’s questions from readers on COVID-19…
With 86% of its 3-point shooting production gone from a season ago, the UVa men's basketball team will have a new offensive identity. “We’ll have to score in different ways. It won’t be a team that’s gonna spray out 30, 40 3s.”
A Stafford County couple in their 40s contracted the virus and died within about two weeks of each other, leaving behind five children and one grandson.
A botanical garden may begin to see new life soon after the Charlottesville City Council voted last week to officially lease the site to the B…
It’s come to my attention that a business venture named “Sojourner’s Glamping” is under contract to purchase a roughly 100-acre property on Mu…
The Virginia football team rallies from 17 points down in the fourth quarter to stun Louisville and pick up its second straight ACC road win.