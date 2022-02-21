5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,100,000

This beautiful, light-filled home on 3+ acres in the Ivy community of Rosemont is a must see! Desirable Murray school district, convenient to Charlottesville and UVA grounds there is so much to love! The huge yard, rocking chair front porch and classic floor plan make this one of a kind home even more special. Entertainers will love the open feeling of the two story great room with gas fireplace and built-ins that flows into the gourmet kitchen. The kitchen features cherry cabinets, granite counters, a gas range and stainless appliances. Dine inside at the breakfast bar or enjoy a casual meal in the eat-in area or on the fantastic side porch. The first floor includes a large bedroom and full bathroom! Upstairs, the spacious owner's suite with oversized walk-in closet is a relaxing oasis. Enjoy a book in the sitting room or in the garden tub in the private bathroom. Two additional bedrooms share a full bathroom and the fourth bedroom features a private bathroom. The walk-out lower level features a large rec room, optional sixth bedroom or home office, full bathroom, and lots of storage space. Great multi generation floor plan. Outdoors enjoy the large deck and side porch. Generac generator powers main level and owner's suite.