Stunning Craig built home with space to satisfy the entire family. Main level provides a study, chef's kitchen with walk in pantry, dining room and spacious family room with access to a supersized deck. A mud room off the garage and guest bath finish the main level. Upstairs offers 4 bedrooms plus a bonus room and 2nd floor laundry. All bedrooms have en suite baths. The owners' quarters feature a tray ceiling, generous walk in closet and a custom designed bath with separate vanities. Downstairs the almost fully finished basement gives additional space for hanging out and a wet bar for entertaining. Guest quarters with hall bath complete the terrace level. Now for the best part -- spend your summer evenings around the fire pit and this masterpiece of a patio. Three board fenced back yard. Tankless water heater. 4 zone heating and cooling.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,100,000
