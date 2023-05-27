This exceptional 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home in the Whittington subdivision is less than 10 minutes to UVA hospital, downtown, shopping, restaurants, w/easy access to 64. Elegance abounds in this stunning home with an abundance of upgrades! Hardwood throughout the first floor, open floor plan for entertaining, private library/office, informal and formal dining rooms, and a butler's pantry. The spacious first floor primary suite features a luxurious bath, complete with a walk-in closet! A chef’s dream kitchen offers exceptional cabinet space, some w/glass fronts, an island, gas cook top, wall oven and microwave, all stainless steel Electrolux appliances, a walk-in pantry and expansive countertop space! First fl laundry rm with w/d hook up. Easy access to the maintenance free, spacious deck from the kitchen, for dining and relaxing in privacy. The basement level includes a large finished area, with outside access, a full bath and recreation room for watching tv, playing ping pong, and creating music or art, in addition to two large storage areas. The second floor boasts a second laundry area, four additional bedrooms, 2 with en suite, all w/walk-in closets. Outstanding storage space galore. A rare opportunity, not to be missed!