5 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $8,950,000

The ~14,000 sq. ft. main house was built using old world craftsmanship and materials and modern luxury following the “New Old House” tenants of Russell Versachi. Throughout this custom home, exceptional attention was taken to incorporate period-correct details against a backdrop of reclaimed wood and antique stone. It is this level of layered detail that enables Someday Farm to sit softly in the landscape – just like the numerous “real” historic homes that abound in central Virginia. Beyond the main residence, you will be wowed by a massive generator, multiple wood-burning furnaces for homes and barns (sustainable supply from the farm's hardwood forest) an abundance of recreational options (stocked pond, orchard, gardens, woodworking shop, hiking/riding trails) the farm has a healthy and diverse wildlife population and is located 25 minutes from most of Charlottesville's attractions (including CHO, JPJ & UVA), just off of the Rt29 corridor, yet in the heart of Orange's historic countryside. Additional features: 2nd residence~a retreat all its own 3bed/2.5bath | 2bed/2bath Garage Apt.| beautiful gated entrance| winding paved driveway| large upper and lower level climate-controlled garage.

