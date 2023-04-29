Exceptional custom built lakefront home with so much to offer! With over 4200 sf of high quality living space, this gorgeous contemporary home features, red oak hardwood floors, LR with fireplace and screened porch access where you can relax and enjoy the lake views, formal dining area, gourmet kitchen with island, granite counters, plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. The MBR is spacious with coffered ceiling and deck access, huge walk in closet, tiled floors and shower with separate tub. Guest BR connects to full bath and there's also a large bonus room upstairs. The lower level is finished and is a great area for an in law suite or the like and features a master bedroom/bath w/ large walk in closet, additional bedroom and full bath, kitchenette with granite counters and large rec. or living room area. Other features include a whole house generator, tankless water heater, floating dock, large patio, beautiful landscaping and much more!